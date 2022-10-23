Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market Price Performance

VLGEA opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.26. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.50 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 9.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 420,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

