Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,370,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 126.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,423,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $276,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,206,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,213,000 after purchasing an additional 223,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

