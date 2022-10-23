Verge Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $52.04 million and $1.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00272013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00748476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00567927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00245521 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,349,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

