Venus USDC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.95 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.41 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0216723 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,359,673.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

