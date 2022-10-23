Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 649,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

