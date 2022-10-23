Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,771 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

