Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.07 on Friday, hitting $343.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

