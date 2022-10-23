Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,940,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 231.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.
VXF stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 436,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
