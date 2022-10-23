Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,987. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.