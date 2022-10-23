UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 5.0 %
UTSI stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.
About UTStarcom
