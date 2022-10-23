USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.94 billion and $1.95 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.24 or 0.28189699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011010 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,942,440,151 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
