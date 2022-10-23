United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

NYSE UPS opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

