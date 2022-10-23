United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $209,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $204,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

