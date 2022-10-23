United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.85.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

