United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

