Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.05

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and $68.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00031515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001355 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.09452314 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $67,243,358.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.