UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. UGI has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.