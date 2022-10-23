TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TVA Group stock opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

