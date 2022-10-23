Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 24,484 Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. Avanti Acquisition accounts for about 1.7% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avanti Acquisition worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 176,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 187,297 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 366,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

