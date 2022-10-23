Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $33,328,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,737 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 334,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.99 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

