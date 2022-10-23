Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

