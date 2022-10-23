Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Sierra Lake Acquisition worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIER. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 52.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 305,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,920,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.