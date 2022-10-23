Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Buys C$427,290.59 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$427,290.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25.
Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,039.00.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
TRQ traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,135. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
