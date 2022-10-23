Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Buys C$427,290.59 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$427,290.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25.

Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,039.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

TRQ traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,135. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

