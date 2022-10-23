TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
TrueBlue Price Performance
Shares of TBI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Featured Stories
