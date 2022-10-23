TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of TBI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

