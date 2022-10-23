Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Buys $3,273,507.66 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 311,466 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,273,507.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,202,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,232,962.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 170,292 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,307.64.
- On Monday, October 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,314 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $954,933.46.
- On Friday, October 7th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 28,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.
- On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.
Tricida Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tricida by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tricida by 415.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the period.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.