Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.