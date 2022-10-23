Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.