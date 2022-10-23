Tokocrypto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,751.00 (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $115.54 million and $375,751.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.08 or 0.27763387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.