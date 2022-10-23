Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IWP opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.