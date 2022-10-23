Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 178 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

