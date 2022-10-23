Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

