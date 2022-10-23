Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,580 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

LNG stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

