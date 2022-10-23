Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 30,454 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

