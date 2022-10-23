Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

