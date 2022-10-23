Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

