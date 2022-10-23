Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

