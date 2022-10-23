Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Heritage Commerce worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 23.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 87,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

