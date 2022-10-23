Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 43,587 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 276.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

