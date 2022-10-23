Threshold (T) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.53 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $257.70 million and $3.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.48 or 0.99996034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0256816 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,355,928.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

