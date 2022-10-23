Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $261.49 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $261.49 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02576184 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,630,138.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

