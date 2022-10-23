The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,216,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

