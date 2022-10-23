The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,739 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $99,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

