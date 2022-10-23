The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

