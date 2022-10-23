The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

