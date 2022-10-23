The Clorox Company (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 24.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

