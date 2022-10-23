TFC Financial Management Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TFC Financial Management decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 199.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 41,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

