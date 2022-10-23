TFC Financial Management Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 722.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 569.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 31,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 952.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 738.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 591,846 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. 32,835,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,093,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

