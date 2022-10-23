TFC Financial Management Boosts Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in InMode by 871.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in InMode by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 999,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

