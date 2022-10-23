Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $249,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,046. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

