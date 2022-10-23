Tenon Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 24th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TNON stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

