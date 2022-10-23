Tenon Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TNON)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 24th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TNON stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.