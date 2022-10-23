Tenon Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 24th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Tenon Medical Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TNON stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
