TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

